Rajnath Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi with back pain
July 11, 2024  22:13
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh/File image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday with complaints of back pain, hospital officials said. 

He is stable and under observation, AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada said, adding he is undergoing tests. 

The 73-year-old was admitted early in the morning and is in the Old Private Ward, she said. -- PTI
