Priyanka-Nick Jonas fly into Mumbai for Ambani wedding





After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on Friday.





Priyanka shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories ahead of the grand event.





"#AnantandRadhika," the actor, who was recently in Australia shooting for her Hollywood film The Bluff, wrote in a post.





"Mumbai monsoon," she captioned a video of clouds from her plane.





According to videos circulating on social media, Priyanka, 41, and Nick, 31, were spotted exiting from the airport as it rained.





The actor smiled, waved at and greeted the paparazzi stationed outside with a namaste before she left with her husband, who also acknowledged the photographers when they called out his name.





Anant and Radhika will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai tomorrow.

