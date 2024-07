-- SC fixes July 18 for hearing pleas related to controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024.









-- Excise case: After SC judge's recusal from hearing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas for reviving bail petitions, another bench to hear matter on July 15.

-- Samyukt Kisan Morcha says it will submit charter of demands to PM, LoP and MPs on July 16, 17 and 18, respectively.