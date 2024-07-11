News at this hour...July 11, 2024 12:14
-- INLD, BSP announce alliance, to jointly contest upcoming Haryana polls: INLD's Abhay Chautala.
-- The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on September 9 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
TOP STORIES
AMCs look strong but high valuations risk sharper fall in downturns
Given gains in equity prices, it is not surprising that the earnings of asset management companies (AMCs) are growing quicker. The earnings momentum looks set to continue. Good fund performances have thus led to AMC earnings upgrades...