News at this hour...

July 11, 2024  12:14
-- INLD, BSP announce alliance, to jointly contest upcoming Haryana polls: INLD's Abhay Chautala. 


-- The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on September 9 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 
2580 villages under water, 14 lakh people hit in Assam floods
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday even though flood waters started have receding in many parts of the state, officials said.

AMCs look strong but high valuations risk sharper fall in downturns
Given gains in equity prices, it is not surprising that the earnings of asset management companies (AMCs) are growing quicker. The earnings momentum looks set to continue. Good fund performances have thus led to AMC earnings upgrades...

When I Took A Boat Holiday
The best way to really take in the English countryside is to go narrowboating.

Ritiesh's Tips For A Blissful Marriage
'If you respect your partner immaterial of anything. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack, it is always...

Sheikh Hasina-Xi Meet: Should Modi Worry?
On July 10, 2024, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Chinese President Xi Jinping and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing.

