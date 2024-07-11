Near-stampede in Gujarat for 40 job vacancies

Near-stampede in Gujarat for 40 job vacanciesJuly 11, 2024 22:33
Job aspirants throng the hotel for interview/Image Courtesy Congress on X
A stampede-like situation was witnessed after some 800 persons turned up for walk-in interviews held by a firm for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district, an official said on Thursday.
Videos of a massive queue, marked by pushing and shoving as aspirants tried to get a toehold on a ramp leading to the entrance of a hotel where the interview was being held, went viral on social media.
The railing of the ramp finally collapsed, leading to several aspirants falling off, though no one was injured.
The incident, which took place on Tuesday, triggered a verbal duel between the Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP.
While the Congress said it had exposed the "Gujarat model" (of development that the ruling party talks about), the Bharatiya Janata Party said the former was trying to defame the state through the video.
"As per our information, a company arranged walk-in interviews for nearly 40 vacancies in five different roles. The company booked a hall in a hotel in Ankleshwar expecting some 150 candidates. However, 800 turned up and company officials had to shut the door of the interview hall to control the crowd, which led to the situation shown in the video," Bharuch superintendent of police Mayur Chavda said. -- PTI
