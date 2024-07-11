RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai Coastal Road: Haji Ali to Worli opens today
July 11, 2024  09:47
The third phase of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project has been temporarily opened for traffic from Thursday onwards.

The road that connects Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road in Worli and Haji Ali's Arm 8, which runs from the Lotus Jetty Junction to the main bridge at Haji Ali on the northbound lane, will be opened from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The road will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to allow the completion of the remaining work for the project. The third phase of the Coastal Road is a 3.5-kilometre stretch towards the northbound that connects Haji Ali with Worli.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took an inspection tour of this road before it was opened for commuters today. 

On June 10, the second phase of the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road connecting Worli to Marine Drive was inaugurated by CM Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

This road is 6.25 km from Haji Ali and Amarsons. The first phase was inaugurated on March 11 by CM Shinde, along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
