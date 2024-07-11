RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi concludes two-nation visit, leaves for India
July 11, 2024  01:50
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Russia and Austria, during which he held talks with the top leadership of the two countries and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation. 

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful visit to Austria," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. 

Modi first travelled to Russia, where he participated in the 22nd India-Russia summit with President Vladimir Putin, in his first trip to Moscow since the Ukraine conflict. 

From Moscow, Modi travelled to Austria, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in 41 years. 

During his visit, Modi met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in several sectors, including the environment and combating climate change. 

He also discussed the ongoing disputes in the world, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia, with the two leaders. 

"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," the prime minister said in a post on X. 

Modi also addressed the Indian community in both countries during his visit.
