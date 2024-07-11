Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global equities





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.32 points to 80,170.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.2 points to 24,402.65.





Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed over 1 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement later in the day. The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and State Bank of India. Power Grid, Nestle, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid a rally in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive trend in equities.