RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global equities
July 11, 2024  10:24
image
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid a rally in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive trend in equities. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.32 points to 80,170.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.2 points to 24,402.65.

 Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed over 1 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement later in the day. The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and State Bank of India. Power Grid, Nestle, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Postmen Can Help Micro-Entrepreneurs
How Postmen Can Help Micro-Entrepreneurs

'The dakiyas will be our partners, receiving credit proposals from micro-enterprises at the grassroots level.'

Is Modi Ki Vote Guarantee Finished?
Is Modi Ki Vote Guarantee Finished?

Now, every state election -- first up, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year, then Delhi in January and Bihar in September next year -- will be seen by his followers for evidence of his recovery, and by rivals of sharpening...

No indication of 'mass malpractice' in NEET-UG 2024: Centre
No indication of 'mass malpractice' in NEET-UG 2024: Centre

The Centre said the data analytics of results of NEET-UG 2024 show the marks distribution follows the bell-shaped curve that is witnessed in any large-scale examination indicating no abnormality.

It's Bollywood Quiz Time!
It's Bollywood Quiz Time!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Investing in IPOs: What First-Time Investors Must Know
Investing in IPOs: What First-Time Investors Must Know

Are you a first-time IPO investor? Even if IPOs appear attractive with expectations of high returns, they come with risks and complexities, cautions Sheetal Jhaveri and shares her checklist to help you navigate through the world of IPOs

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances