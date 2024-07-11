RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata to meet Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav in Mumbai
July 11, 2024  18:53
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Friday to discuss the present political situation in the country. 

Speaking to reporters on Thursday before leaving for Mumbai to attend the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Banerjee said she will also meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. 

"I am going to Mumbai as you all know that Mukesh Ambani ji's son is getting married. They have extended the invitation multiple times, and Mukesh Ambani ji has attended the Biswa Bangla convention multiple times upon Bengal's invitation. I might not have gone, but since they have repeatedly asked me to come including Mukesh ji, his son, and Neeta ji, I decided to go," she said. 

Asked about her political engagements in Mumbai, the TMC supremo said she will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow for "political talks" since they haven't met after the Lok Sabha elections. 

"I will also go to Sharad Ji's place and have made an appointment to meet him as well. Akhilesh is also coming tomorrow and I could meet him as well. I will return day after tomorrow," she said. 

The Shiv Sena, TMC, NCP, and SP are part of the opposition at the national level along with the Congress. -- PTI
