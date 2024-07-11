RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kathua ambush: Intense search ops enter 4th day
July 11, 2024  16:32
Family mourns the death of Naik Vinod Singh
More army personnel were deployed in the hills and dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Udhampur-Doda belt as the search for the terrorists behind the ambush on an army patrol in Kathua district entered its fourth day on Thursday. 

 Since the attack on Monday, that killed five army personnel and injured as many, 60 people have been detained for questioning, including three individuals suspected of providing food and shelter to the terrorists, officials said. One those detained is a woman who cooked food and handed over it to a person. The quantity of food prepared was sufficient for "10 to 15 people", they said. 

Security agencies suspect that the food was intended for the terrorists, the officials added. In Kathua, senior police and Border Security Force officers from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab met to discuss the security grid along the International Border (IB), from across which the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated, the officials said. In the interstate security review meeting, discussions were held on devising a joint strategy for addressing cross-border infiltration along the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab stretch of the IB and countering terrorist activities in the Jammu region, bordering Punjab, they said. 

 On the search operation, the officials said troops are moving with caution as there is a threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS). The search has been expanded into the hilly areas of Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts of the Jammu region, that has seen a spate in terror incidents since June. -- PTI
