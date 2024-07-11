RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JD-U will push for special status for Bihar: Nitish aide
July 11, 2024  19:48
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar/File image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar/File image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Manish Kumar Verma, who was given a key organisational position on Thursday within two days of joining the Janata Dal-United, said his party will strongly push for the fulfilment of its demand that the Centre grant special status or a special package to the state. 

Citing the JD-U's good show in the Lok Sabha polls, he said the party believes the next assembly polls should be held under Kumar's leadership and added that there has been no other view on the issue so far. 

He, though, told PTI that the National Democratic Alliance will take a call on the matter near the polls, which are scheduled for next year end. 

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP and some other smaller parties in Bihar apart from the Janata Dal-United. 

Amid swirling speculation that JD-U president Kumar may groom the former IAS officer, who is a Kurmi like the chief minister and hails from his native district Nalanda, as a key face of the party, Verma recalled his long association with him and said he will carry out whatever responsibility is assigned to him. -- PTI
