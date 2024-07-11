RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India has given Buddha to the world, not yuddha: Modi in Austria
July 11, 2024  00:08
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has given 'Buddha' to the world, not 'yuddha' (war) which means it has always given peace and prosperity, and therefore the country is going to strengthen its role in the 21st century.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Vienna, Modi also said that India is working towards being the best, the brightest, achieving the biggest and reaching the highest milestones.

"For thousands of years, we have been sharing our knowledge and expertise. We didn't give 'yuddha' (war), we gave the world 'Buddha'. India always gave peace and prosperity, and therefore India is going to strengthen its role in the 21st century," Modi said in Austria, a day after he arrived in Vienna from Moscow where he highlighted the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict during his talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Describing his first visit to Austria as 'meaningful', Modi said that after 41 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country.

"This long wait has come to an end on a historic occasion. India and Austria are celebrating 75 years of their friendship," he said.

"India and Austria are geographically on two different ends, but we have many similarities. Democracy connects both countries. Our shared values are liberty, equality, pluralism, and respect for the rule of law. Our societies are multicultural and multilingual. Both countries celebrate diversity, and a big medium to reflect these values are elections," he said, amid chants of  Modi, Modi'.

Recalling the recently concluded general elections, Modi said 650 million people exercised their right to vote and despite such a big election, the results of the elections were declared within hours.

"It is the power of our electoral machinery and democracy," he said.

More than 31,000 Indians are living in Austria.

The number of Indian students in the country is more than 450, according to the Indian embassy in Vienna.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the scholar of Buddhist philosophy and a linguist Dr Birgit Kellner, scholar of Modern South Asia Prof Martin Gaenszle, Professor of South Asian studies Dr Borayin Larios and the Head of Indology Department University of Vienna Dr Karin Preisendanz, in Vienna on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
