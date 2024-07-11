RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rain over 5 days leaves parts of UP flooded
July 11, 2024  10:48
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the flood-affected areas in Shravasti, Balrampur of Uttar Pradesh and distribute relief materials on Thursday. 

 The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Shravasti at 11:40 am and will meet the area's people. He will also inspect the flood relief camp and leave for Balrampur at 1.40 pm. Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said that the administration and government are monitoring the flood situation in the state. 

 "CM Yogi has held many meetings virtually with the officials of the flood-affected areas. Due to the heavy rainfall in Nepal, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh over the past 4-5 days a flood-like situation has occurred in the area. The government and administration are on alert. The officials (SP, DM) are on alert and working day and night. Few people were affected because of the floods and two drowned in the water and later their bodies were found. The government is providing relief materials to the people," Singh told reporters.

 Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath inspected the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri. He also conducted an aerial survey, met the flood-affected people in Pilibhit, and distributed relief materials.
