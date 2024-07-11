RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Didn't know woman was stuck under car: Mihir Shah
July 11, 2024  12:44
mihir__shah888
NDTV reports: The 23-year-old accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case was made to sit face-to-face with his driver as the police interrogated both men today. 

Mihir Shah, who drove the BMW that hit a two-wheeler and killed a woman, had changed seats with his driver following the accident.

The police also recreated the sequence of events at the accident site today.

Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, claimed they did not know the woman was stuck under the car as they drove away after hitting the two wheeler.

Police sources told NDTV the two men "admitted to their mistake", and Shah told them he "regretted his actions".

Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva were on a two-wheeler when the BMW driven by Shah, the son of sacked Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, rammed the scooter and sped away.

