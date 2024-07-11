RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi canal barrage breaches, Bawana flooded
July 11, 2024  11:40
image
Residents of JJ colony, Bawana, in Delhi have been wading through knee-high water after the barrage of Munak canal of North Delhi broke and water entered residential areas. 

A resident, Alam says, "Water has entered almost every block of JJ colony. The barrage of the Munak canal broke at approximately at midnight. The administration, especially the irrigation department, isn't making enough effort to stop the flow. The local leader came to see, but nothing has happened so far."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'One Last Time, Jimmy!'
'One Last Time, Jimmy!'

England great James Anderson, playing in his 188th and final Test before retirement, claimed his 701st wicket on Day 1.

Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record
Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record

Argentina will face Columbia in their Copa America title defence on Sunday, July 14.

Antilia Glows For The Wedding
Antilia Glows For The Wedding

Many of the pre-wedding functions have taken place at the Ambani home, Antilia.

Are Indian Americans deserting Joe Biden?
Are Indian Americans deserting Joe Biden?

There is a sharp 19 per cent decline in Indian Americans supporting incumbent President Joe Biden between the last election of 2020 and the 2024 election cycle, according to a bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS), the...

India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI sources
India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI sources

The Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, BCCI sources told ANI.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances