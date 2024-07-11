Delhi canal barrage breaches, Bawana flooded





A resident, Alam says, "Water has entered almost every block of JJ colony. The barrage of the Munak canal broke at approximately at midnight. The administration, especially the irrigation department, isn't making enough effort to stop the flow. The local leader came to see, but nothing has happened so far."

Residents of JJ colony, Bawana, in Delhi have been wading through knee-high water after the barrage of Munak canal of North Delhi broke and water entered residential areas.