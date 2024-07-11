CPJ flays criminal probe against 2 journos under new penal code

CPJ flays criminal probe against 2 journos under new penal codeJuly 11, 2024 23:46
The Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday called on police in Uttar Pradesh state to drop their investigation into a claim that independent journalists Zakir Ali Tyagi and Wasim Akram Tyagi incited religious enmity through "malicious' posts on social media platform X alleging that a Muslim resident of Shamli district was killed in a July 4 "mob lynching.'
'The criminal investigation against journalists Zakir Ali Tyagi and Wasim Akram Tyagi for highlighting potential police misconduct and sectarian tensions are an alarming misuse of the legal system,' said CPJ India representative Kunal Majumder.
'The authorities should drop this investigation and focus on addressing the issues raised by these journalists rather than punishing them for their work,' CPJ.org reports here.
