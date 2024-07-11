Centre forms panel to look into row involving Maha IAS officer





An additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training will enquire into the matter and submit a report within two weeks.





"The central government has constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of additional secretary to government of India to verify the candidature claims and other details of Ms. Puja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, a candidate of Civil Services Examination-2022 and earlier CSEs. The committee will submit its report in 2 weeks," the personnel ministry said in a statement.





The 34-year-old probationary officer has been accused of allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and Other Backward Class quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service.





She was transferred on Monday to Washim from Pune over allegations of bullying and entitled behaviour. -- PTI

