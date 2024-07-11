RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CBI nabs another NEET-UG leak kingpin from Bihar
July 11, 2024  18:34
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested one of the alleged kingpins in the NEET-UG paper leak case who was on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam began, officials said. 

Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan, who hails from Nalanda, and is said to be a relative of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia, was nabbed by the agency from outskirts of Patna, they said. 

The CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency. His run came to an end Thursday morning when he was arrested by the agency, they said. 

The agency produced him before a special court in Patna which has remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody, they said. 

The CBI conducted searches at three locations in Patna and nearby areas and one in Kolkata after his arrest, they said. 

Earlier this week, the CBI had conducted searches at 15 locations in Bihar and Jharkhand gathering incriminating evidence in the case, they said. 

The agency had earlier arrested the principal and vice principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly lent premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar police. -- PTI
