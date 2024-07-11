RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Can't expect justice for Sidhu Moosewala from...: Cong slams AAP govt
July 11, 2024  09:25
image
Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state over a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Haryana and Punjab court which suggested that the TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was conducted from Bathinda jail in 2023, where he was lodged. 
 
 Lawrence Bishnoi is a jailed gangster and an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. 
 
 Moosewala was murdered on May 29, 2022, in the Mansa village of Punjab. According to the police, the assailants fired several bullets at him. He was also active in politics. He had fought Punjab assembly polls from Mansa on a Congress ticket but was defeated. 
 
 Punjab Congress Chief Warring said that we cannot expect justice for Sidhu Moosewala from a government where gangsters hold such 'power' over the administration.
 
 Taking to 'X', he wrote, "The people of Punjab demand answers, @AAPPunjab. How is it possible for a gangster to give an interview from inside a jail? How can the public feel safe when such liberties are afforded to murderers?"
 
 The Congress leader further claimed that 'dark days' are looming for Punjab.
 
 "We cannot expect justice for Sidhu Moosewala from a government where gangsters hold such power over the administration. Law and order have deteriorated severely, and dark days are looming for Punjab", he said.
 
 The SIT is probing two TV interviews of jailed gangster Bishnoi, reportedly given to private channels in 2023, when he was lodged in Bathinda jail in Punjab. 
 
 He is currently incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Sharia Was Used To Deny Alimony'
'Sharia Was Used To Deny Alimony'

'Who has seen what Sharia is? Who knows what actual Sharia is?'

Labour Pains, The Silent Crisis Undermining India's Infrastructure Boom
Labour Pains, The Silent Crisis Undermining India's Infrastructure Boom

Severe skilled, unskilled shortage threatens to pull emergency brakes on India's industrial engine.

What's Kangana Up To?
What's Kangana Up To?

Kangana Ranaut, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated her office in her constituency on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Will Radhika Wear This Lehenga To Her Wedding?
Will Radhika Wear This Lehenga To Her Wedding?

Designer Ridhi Mehra has a look for bride Radhika and her sister-in-law Isha Ambani.

Colombia edge Uruguay to enter Copa America final
Colombia edge Uruguay to enter Copa America final

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 in their Copa America semi-final on Wednesday despite being reduced to 10 men for 45 minutes to book a title decider against defending champions Argentina thanks to a first-half header from Jefferson Lerma.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances