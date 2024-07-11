BMW crash: Mihir Shah's driver sent to jail





The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the car with Rajesh Shah's son and prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday. Mihir Shah (24) was allegedly behind the wheel when his BMW car rammed into a scooter in Mumbai's Worli area, killing a woman, who was riding pillion, and leaving her husband injured.





According to police, after the crash Bidawat swapped the driver's seat with Mihir Shah allegedly at the instruction of Rajesh Shah, a politician from adjoining Palghar district.





The driver was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his police remand on Thursday. Police sought further extension of his custody, saying the investigation in the high-profile case was still in progress.

A Mumbai court on Thursday sent Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah's family chauffeur, an accused in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case, to 14-day judicial custody.