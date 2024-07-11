RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BMW crash: Mihir Shah's driver sent to jail
July 11, 2024  17:22
Accused Mihir Shah. Pic: mihir__shah888
Accused Mihir Shah. Pic: mihir__shah888
A Mumbai court on Thursday sent Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah's family chauffeur, an accused in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case, to 14-day judicial custody. 

 The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the car with Rajesh Shah's son and prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday. Mihir Shah (24) was allegedly behind the wheel when his BMW car rammed into a scooter in Mumbai's Worli area, killing a woman, who was riding pillion, and leaving her husband injured. 

According to police, after the crash Bidawat swapped the driver's seat with Mihir Shah allegedly at the instruction of Rajesh Shah, a politician from adjoining Palghar district.

 The driver was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his police remand on Thursday. Police sought further extension of his custody, saying the investigation in the high-profile case was still in progress.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nehwal's regret: Could tennis have been a better fit?
Nehwal's regret: Could tennis have been a better fit?

Trailblazing Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal feels that she may have excelled more as a sportsperson if she had pursued tennis instead of badminton.

Babar Azam's captaincy under scrutiny; PCB backs Masood
Babar Azam's captaincy under scrutiny; PCB backs Masood

Shan Masood to continue as Pakistan Test captain, decision on Babar Azam put on hold

CBI chargesheets youth for 'doctored' screenshot of UGC-NET paper
CBI chargesheets youth for 'doctored' screenshot of UGC-NET paper

The CBI did not find any large-scale conspiracy in the episode and would limit the charge sheet to offences of attempt to cheat or cheating, they said.

Odisha additional collector dies on stage singing Jagannath bhajan
Odisha additional collector dies on stage singing Jagannath bhajan

The deceased, identified as Birendra Kumar Das, was serving as ADM (revenue) in Gajapati district.

Kohli Not Consulted Over Gambhir Appointment?
Kohli Not Consulted Over Gambhir Appointment?

Interestingly, the BCCI kept Hardik Pandya in the loop over the decision giving clear indications that he is likely to take over as India's T20 captain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances