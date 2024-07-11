RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BMW crash: Mihir Shah consumed excessive alcohol
July 11, 2024  14:51
The main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol at two different places on the night of the incident, said Mumbai police sources on Thursday.

According to the Mumbai police, "During the investigation, it was found that the arrested accused Mihir Shah consumed alcohol before the incidents. He consumed alcohol at two different places on the night of the incident."

"The probe revealed that after drinking alcohol at Vice Global Tapas Bar located in the Juhu area, accused Mihir Shah drank alcohol at another place between Malad and Borivali," the police said.

"The interrogation with Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, accused driver, also revealed that these people had come to visit Marine Drive since the day of the incident fell on a Sunday," said police.

Police said that the accused driver Rajrishi Rajendra Singh had taken the car from Borivali to Marine Drive, but once they reached there, Mihir had forcefully taken the car keys from the driver to drive the car near Girgaon Chowpatty.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day both accused in the Worli hit-and-run case reportedly confessed to their roles in the crime and are in the custody of the Mumbai police.

According to police sources, the main accused, Mihir Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, were both confronted by the police during interrogation.

"Both accused confessed their roles in the crime and the police did a scene recreation from the night of the accident. With a similar sequence to the actual accident night, the scene was recreated from CJ House Worli to Sea Link Worli," said police.Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court sent Mihir Shah to police custody until July 16.
