Adani Ports' Vizhinjam International Seaport welcomes first mothership

Adani Ports' Vizhinjam International Seaport welcomes first mothershipJuly 11, 2024 12:38
India's first semi-automated container port, the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Thursday welcomed its first mothership, 'San Fernando'. The Ship was welcomed by Kerala's Minister of Ports V N Vasavan and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil along with other officials at the port. The San Fernando, carrying over 1,000 containers, is anchored at the port as part of a trial run ahead of the commencement of commercial operations.
