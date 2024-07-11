RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Gaurav Bakshi arrested by Goa police for `blocking' minister's car
July 11, 2024  21:08
Actor Gaurav Bakshi/Courtesy Facebook
The Goa police on Thursday arrested actor Gaurav Bakshi for allegedly restraining the movement of state animal husbandry minister Nilkant Halarnkar by blocking his car, an official said. 

Bakshi, who has acted in web series and a few films, claimed in his counter-complaint that it was the minister's car that had blocked his way. 

The actor was arrested after Halarnkar's personal security officer filed a complaint at Colvale police station in North Goa district, a senior police official said. 

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to "obstructing public servant" and "wilful restraint", the official added. 

The minister told reporters that the incident took place when he was leaving in his car after attending a function at Revora panchayat hall in North Goa district on Wednesday. 

The accused's car blocked his path, and Bakshi threatened his PSO when asked to move his vehicle, the minister alleged. 

Bakshi, for his part, released a video stating that he had filed a complaint against the minister at the local police station over the incident at the panchayat office. -- PTI
