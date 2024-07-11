3.5-km north-bound arm of Mumbai Coastal Road opens for vehicles

3.5-km north-bound arm of Mumbai Coastal Road opens for vehiclesJuly 11, 2024 23:30
File image
A 3.5-km stretch of the Coastal Road's north-bound carriageway in Mumbai was opened for traffic at 7 am on Thursday, which will help in reducing the travel time to suburbs from south Mumbai, civic officials said.
The stretch extends from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli. It is part of the nearly 10.5-km-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project.
It will help motorists avoid traffic snarls between Haji Ali and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The carriageway will be accessible to vehicles from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 11 pm, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday evening.
The corridor is being opened temporarily for vehicles going to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the Coastal Road and will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays for completion of the remaining work, it said. -- PTI
