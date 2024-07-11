3.5-km north-bound arm of Mumbai Coastal Road opens for vehicles





The stretch extends from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli. It is part of the nearly 10.5-km-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project.





It will help motorists avoid traffic snarls between Haji Ali and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.





The carriageway will be accessible to vehicles from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 11 pm, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday evening.





The corridor is being opened temporarily for vehicles going to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the Coastal Road and will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays for completion of the remaining work, it said. -- PTI

