RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will Modi visit Manipur? CM Biren Singh says...
July 10, 2024  20:06
image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state or not is a non-issue, since his government is in touch with him round the clock.

Singh's statement came two days after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and requested Modi to come to the ethnic strife-affected state to offer some solace to the people.

"It is not a question of the PM visiting the state or not. The coming of the PM depends on the situation," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of the extended executive meeting of the state Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh, however, did not clarify what he meant by 'the situation'.

"We are maintaining contact with him 24/7 and working under his guidance. All relief works, security measures, food and medical provisions are being carried out following the Prime Minister's advice and consent," he said. 

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

"Reconciliation efforts between the two communities are going on. We have to solve the issues," Singh said.

The recent flood in the state was among the issues discussed in the BJP meeting, he said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bypolls held in 7 states amid violence in Uttarakhand, Bengal
Bypolls held in 7 states amid violence in Uttarakhand, Bengal

Moderate to brisk polling was recorded in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states where bypolls were held on Wednesday amid sporadic incidents of violence in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

J-K terrorists get their hands on M4 rifles left by US in Af
J-K terrorists get their hands on M4 rifles left by US in Af

The frequent use of these assault rifles by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, according to experts, is a consequence of the US Army leaving behind arms and ammunition while pulling out from Afghanistan in 2021 and is a cause of concern...

In Pictures - Atkinson scalps seven wickets on England debut!
In Pictures - Atkinson scalps seven wickets on England debut!

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between England and West Indies played at Lord's Cricket Ground, England

'GenAI giving 30-40% productivity gains'
'GenAI giving 30-40% productivity gains'

For Dinesh Nirmal (pictured), who heads IBM Software, one of his mandates is to integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into all products IBM builds and leverage it to enhance developer productivity across global labs....

Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus

Dravid requested the BCCI to reduce his reward to match that of his colleagues. He felt it wouldn't be right to receive a larger sum than the batting, bowling, and fielding coaches who played a crucial role in the team's success.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances