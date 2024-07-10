TN ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended





Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison in Chennai, also extended his judicial custody till July 12.





The judge posted to July 12 further hearing on a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to defer the present proceedings and adjourn the case to a later date.





Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime.





The ED had on August 12, 2023 filed a chargesheet running to 3,000 pages against Balaji.





The Madras high court had on October 19 last year dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji. His earlier bail applications were dismissed thrice by judge Alli.





His second bail application was dismissed by the high court on February 28. His petition to defer the trial was dismissed by the judge on February 15.

