Shinde announces Rs 10L aid for BMW victim's kin
July 10, 2024  15:46
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured strict action against the guilty in the BMW case and announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim's family, amid criticism that the key accused is the son of his party leader. 

 He said there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared. "Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Shinde told reporters. "We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial support to the aggrieved family. We will give them Rs 10 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund. They are from our family," he said. 

 A BMW car driven by key accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries. 

 According to the police, Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat and fled in another vehicle. 

The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW. Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday. Police had said that Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from the adjoining Palghar district, actively ensured Mihir's escape after the crash. He is currently out on bail. Rajesh Shah, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena, was sacked from the post on Wednesday. 

 Asked about the delay in sacking Rajesh Shah, Shinde said, Should sacking him from the party be given priority or taking action against the accused or providing support to the family? The government will not support anyone. Action has been taken in this case. PTI
