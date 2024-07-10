Patanjali asked to pay Rs 50L for trademark breach





Following trademark infringement allegations by Mangalam Organics Ltd, the HC in an interim order in August 2023 restrained Patanjali Ayurved Ltd from selling its camphor products.





A single bench of Justice R I Chagla on July 8 noted that Patanjali, in an affidavit submitted in June, admitted breach of the earlier order granting injunction against sale of the impugned camphor products. "Such persistent breach of the injunction order dated 30th August 2023 by defendant no. 1 (Patanjali) cannot be tolerated by this court," Justice Chagla said in the order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday.





The bench said it would be appropriate to direct Patanjali to deposit a sum of Rs 50 lakh prior to passing of an order for contempt/breach of the injunction order. The HC posted the matter for further hearing on July 19. In August 2023, the high court, in an interim order, prohibited Patanjali from selling or advertising the camphor products.

