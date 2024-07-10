RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Patanjali asked to pay Rs 50L for trademark breach
July 10, 2024  12:03
image
The Bombay High Court has directed Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh for alleged breach of the HC's interim order restraining it from selling its camphor products, in relation to a trademark infringement case filed by another company.

 Following trademark infringement allegations by Mangalam Organics Ltd, the HC in an interim order in August 2023 restrained Patanjali Ayurved Ltd from selling its camphor products. 

 A single bench of Justice R I Chagla on July 8 noted that Patanjali, in an affidavit submitted in June, admitted breach of the earlier order granting injunction against sale of the impugned camphor products. "Such persistent breach of the injunction order dated 30th August 2023 by defendant no. 1 (Patanjali) cannot be tolerated by this court," Justice Chagla said in the order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday. 

 The bench said it would be appropriate to direct Patanjali to deposit a sum of Rs 50 lakh prior to passing of an order for contempt/breach of the injunction order. The HC posted the matter for further hearing on July 19. In August 2023, the high court, in an interim order, prohibited Patanjali from selling or advertising the camphor products.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Robust production, new initiatives to drive growth for Coal India
Robust production, new initiatives to drive growth for Coal India

Coal India looks set to achieve its 2024-25 (FY25) production targets. If it can achieve its aim of ramping up Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) and e-auction volumes, along with cost-saving, evacuation and infrastructure-improvement...

The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz

Here's a quiz celebrating the Indian batting icon and to tell if you're a true Gavaskar fan...

We trust that India...: US on Modi-Putin bonhomie
We trust that India...: US on Modi-Putin bonhomie

'We urge India, we continue to urge India to support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace in Ukraine'

Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After Budget
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After Budget

A lot of the 100-day programmes would be 'milestone-based' with timelines for achieving targets for social-sector schemes.

Will Radhika Take Inspiration From Sonakshi, Rakul...
Will Radhika Take Inspiration From Sonakshi, Rakul...

Will Radhika Merchant's swoon-worthy wedding outfit be inspired by the B-Town brides?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances