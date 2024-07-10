RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Money laundering case: ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again
July 10, 2024  10:26
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a fresh round of questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources said.

 The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.
