Konkan Railway paralysed, passengers stranded





Goa has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days. Although it witnessed moderate showers since Wednesday morning, the Met Department has issued a red alert predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall for the day. The train disruption began at 2:35 pm on Tuesday when water began oozing into the Pernem tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section, according to Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge.





Although the waterlogging was initially cleared and traffic resumed at 10:13 pm on Tuesday, the problem reoccurred at 2:59 am on Wednesday with greater intensity.





As a result, several trains were either cancelled or diverted from the Konkan Railway route. Several trains, including the Vande Bharat express train originating from CSMT Mumbai, were cancelled as the track remained closed for the train traffic.





Cancelled trains include Vande Bharat Express originating from Mumbai CSMT, Mandovi Express (Margao to Mumbai), Margao to Sawantwadi passenger train, Margao to Mumbai Tejas Express, Margao to Mumbai Janashatabdi Express, and Sawantwadi-Diva Express.

