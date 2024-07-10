RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Killing innocents unacceptable: PM on Ukraine war
July 10, 2024  16:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of "dialogue and diplomacy" in resolving global conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

 "I have said earlier also that this is not the time for war," said PM Modi addressing the India-Austria joint press statement. His remarks came after delegation-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.

 "We won't be able to find a solution to problems in the war field. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," PM Modi also said. 

 Austrian Chancellor Nehammer echoed PM Modi's sentiments, highlighting the strong relationship between Austria and India. 

"There is a very good relationship between India and Austria. It's a relationship of trust which began in the 1950s... India helped Austria and in 1955, the negotiations came to a positive conclusion with the Austrian State Treaty. What unites India and Austria is concern over the development of the geopolitical situation," he said. 

 Nehammer elaborated on the discussions held with PM Modi, stating, "Last night and this morning, we had very intensive talks about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For me, as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, it is particularly important to get to know India's assessment and to understand it and familiarise India with European concerns and worries.

"Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East was a major topic, and in addition to this challenging geopolitical situation, we also referred to the positive aspects of our cooperation." 

 The issue of killings of children during conflicts was also featured prominently in the PM Modi's bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
