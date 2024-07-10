RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kathua attack: Search ops continue for 2nd day
July 10, 2024  10:34
image
Security forces are conducting a search operation in the Kathua and Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir days after five Army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists on July 8.

Five Army soldiers lost their lives and as many as were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district on July 8.The attack occurred on the Machedi-Kindli Malhar road in a remote area, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, at around 3.30 pm on Monday.

The attack is believed to be the latest in a series of terrorist incidents in the region, which have been attributed to attempts by Pakistan to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

The region where the ambush took place is part of the old infiltration route along the international border, which the attackers appear to have reactivated. The area is primarily monitored by the BSF and falls under the jurisdiction of the 9 Corps of the Army, under the Western Command.

The army personnel who lost their lives in the attack belonged to Uttarakhand. They are Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri and Adarsh Negi from Tehri.The attack took place when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed the patrolling party of the Army in the Badnota area in Kathua.
