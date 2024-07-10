RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kathua ambush: 24 held as search op continues
July 10, 2024  17:44
image
At least 24 people have been detained for questioning as the hunt for the terrorists behind the ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, in which five army personnel were killed, entered its third day on Wednesday, officials said.

The search operation by the army and police is underway amid intermittent heavy rain in dense forests across four districts, besides Kathua. It was launched from three different areas -- Kathua, Udhampur and Bhaderwah, official said.

Security forces have detained 24 people for questioning in connection with the ambush, they said, as efforts continued to track down and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to be hiding in a forest.

The officials said another search operation is underway in the higher reaches of Doda district where a gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday evening, a day after the ambush in Kathua.

On the search operation linked to the Kathua ambush, the officials said army and police personnel are also deployed in dense forests in different parts of Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Fresh searches were also launched in the Lala Chack area of Samba, Manjakote area of Rajouri and Surankote of Poonch on Wednesday morning, they said.

On Monday, terrorists ambushed a patrol party on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, around 150 km from the Kathua district headquarters, killing the five army personnel and injuring as many.    

From the Bhaderwah side, security personnel are moving cautiously because of the area's challenging topography, thick foliage and natural caves, the officials said.  

Personnel of the army's special forces 'Para' unit have also been deployed to conduct surgical operations in specific areas, they said.   

The officials said the search teams are being supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance. In addition, sniffer dogs have been deployed and metal detectors are being used, particularly dense forest areas, of the region.    

They said a team of the National Investigation Agency has visited the scene of the ambush and it is assisting police in the probe.

On the Doda search operation, officials said police and army personnel are combing the Ghadi Bhagwah forest area, which is around 35 km east of Doda town and borders Kishtwar district.

The operation to hunt down two terrorists, who are believed to have suffered injuries in the Tuesday encounter, resumed early Wednesday. The terrorists are yet to be traced, the officials said.

In the backdrop of the ambush in Badnota in Kathua, residents of Badnota village and its adjoining villages said they were concerned about their safety.

They have demanded that village defence groups be sanctioned for their self-defence and to effectively tackle of threats posed by terrorists.

"The government should provide weapons and training to us, we are ready to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with our forces against the terrorists," Jagdish Raj, a local, said.

Punkaj, a 20-year-old student, said the ambush has caused fear among the local populace but 'the situation changes altogether when you have weapons in your hands'.

"We can swiftly move into the forests and help tackle the threat of terrorism," he said, demanding a special recruitment drive for the local youth of the area.   

Shahid Ahmad, who claimed to have moved from the higher reaches to Machedi due to terror threat, said Muslims and Hindus of the area want peace and are ready to assist security forces in wiping out terrorism.

"Our eyes filled with tears with the loss of our soldiers. Such an attack had never happened (here) even during the peak of terrorism over two decades ago," he said, adding that the government should provide weapons and training to them to fight the menace.

Ahmad said innocent villagers, who have moved with their flocks of livestock to the upper reaches, are compelled to provide food to terrorists as they threatened at gunpoint.

"We are with our forces in the fight against terrorism," he said.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Security forces conduct a search operation in Samba on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Businessman thrashed after kangaroo court called by TMC leader
Businessman thrashed after kangaroo court called by TMC leader

A businessman in West Bengal's Howrah district was allegedly assaulted and his house vandalised after a kangaroo court session was convened by a local panchayat pradhan and Trinamool Congress leader to resolve his marital dispute.

Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?
Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

Hint: She's closely related to the bride, Radhika Merchant.

RBI Flags Concern Over Illegal Accounts
RBI Flags Concern Over Illegal Accounts

'We found certain banks having lakhs of such accounts with apparently no valid reason.'

Markets tumble on profit booking; Sensex sinks 427 points
Markets tumble on profit booking; Sensex sinks 427 points

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra tanked over 6 per cent after the company cut the prices of its SUV models to boost demand. Mahindra & Mahindra said its XUV700's fully-loaded AX7 range now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh, a price cut of...

Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football
Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football

Sunil Chhetri might have bid adieu to his international career but he remains deeply attached to the fortunes of the team

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances