RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
In historic decision FinMin allows woman IRS officer to change name, gender
July 10, 2024  12:44
In a landmark decision, the Finance Ministry has approved a request of a senior woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records. 

 The request was made by Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad. She requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male. 

 As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered her request and "henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records." 

 The order was issued with approval of competent authority, it said. Surya started his career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018. 

He joined his current posting in Hyderabad last year, as per his LinkedIn profile. Surya completed his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology in 2010 and finished a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Should I Study Computer Science Engineering At The New IITs?'
'Should I Study Computer Science Engineering At The New IITs?'

rediffGURU Parthiban TR offers career guidance to students and young professionals.

HC fines Patanjali Ayurved Rs 50 lakh for breach of order
HC fines Patanjali Ayurved Rs 50 lakh for breach of order

The Bombay high court has directed Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh for alleged breach of the HC's interim order restraining it from selling its camphor products, in relation to a trademark infringement case filed by another company.

Wild Wild Punjab Review: Sober Version Of The Hangover
Wild Wild Punjab Review: Sober Version Of The Hangover

This is the kind of film to watch with friends and maybe a six-pack. It has some risqu bits but nothing so vulgar that the pause button would need to be hit if Mummyji walks into the room, notes Deepa Gahlot.

The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz

Here's a quiz celebrating the Indian batting icon and to tell if you're a true Gavaskar fan...

Gavaskar Turns 75! Wish The Legend
Gavaskar Turns 75! Wish The Legend

As Sunil Gavaskar touched another significant milestone in his life, turning 75 on Wednesday, there was an outpouring of good wishes for him

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances