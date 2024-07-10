RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Iltija Mufti alleges her phone hacked by Pegasus
July 10, 2024  18:00
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter and her media advisor, Iltija Mufti, on Wednesday alleged that her phone has been hacked by the Pegasus spyware.

'Got an Apple alert that my phone's been hacked by Pegasus which GOI (Government of India) has admittedly procured & weaponised to harass critics & political opponents,' Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of snooping on women leaders who do not 'toe their line'.

'The BJP shamelessly snoops on women only because we refuse to toe their line. How low will you stoop?' Iltija Mufti added.

Developed by the Israel-based cybersecurity company NSO Group, the Pegaus spyware took control of mobile phones just by giving a miss call on WhatsApp.   -- PTI
