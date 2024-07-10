RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Historic, game-changing: Russia on PM visit
July 10, 2024  13:16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Moscow and his summit talks with President Vladimir Putin were "historic and game-changing" considering the turbulent geopolitical environment, Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday. 

 Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow was watched by the whole world and it was evident how significant the trip was, he said, a day after Modi and Putin held summit talks. 

 The Russian diplomat said the focus of the talks between the two leaders was on expanding India-Russia trade and economic ties. Highlighting key outcomes of the summit talks, Babushkin said India and Russia decided to go ahead with a bilateral payment system using national currencies. 

On India's demand to Russia to ensure the return of Indians working in the Russian Army, he said. "We are on same page with India on this issue".  "We hope it will be resolved soon," he said when asked when the Indians would return home. -- PTI
