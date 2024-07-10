RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Denied iPhone, 18-year-old ends life
July 10, 2024  16:51
image
A youngster allegedly committed suicide in Navi Mumbai as his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Verma (18), a resident of Kamothe area, allegedly ended his life at his house late Monday night, said a police official.

As per the complaint filed by his father, the youngster wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a low-cost Vivo phone, he got depressed.

Around 11.30 pm on July 8, Sanjay allegedly hanged himself.

A case of accidental death has been registered and autopsy report was awaited for further probe, the official said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RBI Flags Concern Over Illegal Accounts
RBI Flags Concern Over Illegal Accounts

'We found certain banks having lakhs of such accounts with apparently no valid reason.'

Markets tumble on profit booking; Sensex sinks 427 points
Markets tumble on profit booking; Sensex sinks 427 points

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra tanked over 6 per cent after the company cut the prices of its SUV models to boost demand. Mahindra & Mahindra said its XUV700's fully-loaded AX7 range now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh, a price cut of...

Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football
Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football

Sunil Chhetri might have bid adieu to his international career but he remains deeply attached to the fortunes of the team

Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Gambhir's Deputy
Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Gambhir's Deputy

Gautam Gambhir has enlisted Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar's expertise for the role of assistant coach with Team India.

Ritika's Touching Farewell To Dravid
Ritika's Touching Farewell To Dravid

Ritika's response to the post reflected the deep bond their family had formed with Dravid. She expressed how much they would miss him, particularly their daughter Samaira.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances