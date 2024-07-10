RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BMW crash: Sena sacks accused Mihir Shah's dad
July 10, 2024  14:02
Accused Mihir Shah
Accused Mihir Shah
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was allegedly involved in the BMW hit-and-run, as the party's deputy leader.

 A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party's deputy leader. Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena. A BMW car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said. 

 According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle. The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW. Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What People Munch On At Half-Time
What People Munch On At Half-Time

What do we eat when we watch football?

Rising demand for ACs pushes up Voltas stock
Rising demand for ACs pushes up Voltas stock

The stock of Voltas, the country's largest room air- conditioner (RAC) maker, is up 22 per cent in the past three months. Robust demand on the back of a sweltering summer, distribution expansion, slew of launches and backward...

Spend Wisely On A Credit Card!
Spend Wisely On A Credit Card!

'Lack of self-control over spending leads to a credit card debt trap.' 'People think they have money and spend using a credit card, but when it's time to pay, they realise they don't have the money.'

Pakistan sack selectors Wahab, Razzaq after disappointing World Cup
Pakistan sack selectors Wahab, Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday

Can You Recognise These Actors?
Can You Recognise These Actors?

We take a look at 10 recent awe-inspiring prosthetic aesthetics that actors have rocked for their respective roles in films.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances