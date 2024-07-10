RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP MLA booked for anti-Rahul Gandhi remarks
July 10, 2024  21:13
BJP MLA Bharath Shetty
Karnataka BJP MLA Bharath Shetty has been booked for his alleged comments against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the police said on Wednesday. 

At a press conference, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that an FIR has been filed by the police in Kavoor police station over the complaint lodged by K Anil, a Congress corporator of the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

In the complaint, the Congress corporator alleged that MLA Bharath Shetty had made a provocative statement taking the name of Rahul Gandhi. 

Agarwal said an investigation is on. 

At a gathering in Surathkal on Sunday, the BJP MLA, who represents Mangaluru City North had stated that Gandhi should be "arrested inside Parliament and slapped". 

This statement had gone viral, and Congress leaders and workers expressed their displeasure over it in the media and on social media. 
