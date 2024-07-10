RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


18 killed, 19 hurt as bus collides with tanker in UP
July 10, 2024  08:51
image
At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus collided with a tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

 The accident took place in the morning near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area when the double-decker bus collided with the tanker, killing 18 people and injuring 19, Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said. The injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said. PTI
