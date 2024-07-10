RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
159 animals dead, 133 rescued in flooded Kaziranga
July 10, 2024  01:08
image
In the worst ever floods in Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park in recent years, a total of 159 wild animals have died so far due to drowning and during treatment, while 133 others have been rescued till Tuesday, an official said.

The animal mortality has increased from 137 till Monday in the devastating second wave of floods that have affected the entire state.

The dead animals include nine rhinos, 142 hog deer, two sambar, a rhesus macaque and an otter.

A total of 22 animals have died during treatment and these include 17 hog deer, three swamp deer and one each of Rhesus Macaque and an otter pup.

The forest officials rescued 120 hog deer, three swamp deer, two each of rhino, sambar, elephant and scops owl and one each of  Indian hare, Rhesus Macaque, otter,  and a jungle cat.

Currently, 7 animals are under medical care while 111 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

The Park is experiencing the worst ever deluge in recent years with the previous large-scale devastation occurring in 2017 when over 350 wildlife died in the flood waters and in vehicle hits while migrating through animal corridors to the highlands.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that in a successful rescue mission carried out by the forest department of Sonitpur West Division and the public in Tezpur, an elephant which got separated from its herd was rescued and reunited with its herd within three days.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 62 are still inundated till Tuesday evening as against 70 the previous day, the official said.

Forest department employees including security personnel stay in camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Russia to help India build small tropical nuclear power plants
Russia to help India build small tropical nuclear power plants

India on Tuesday said cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology is an important pillar of the multifaceted cooperation with Russia, which offered help in building small tropical nuclear power stations.

June sees new highs for MF industry: equity MF inflows at Rs 40,000 cr, SIPs at Rs 21,000 cr
June sees new highs for MF industry: equity MF inflows at Rs 40,000 cr, SIPs at Rs 21,000 cr

Investors pumped in a record Rs 40,608 crore into equity mutual funds in June, 17 per cent higher than in May 2024, industry body Amfi said on Tuesday. The flows into the systematic investment plans (SIPs) also reached a new high at Rs...

In Pictures - Medvedev outlasts Sinner; meets Alcaraz in semis
In Pictures - Medvedev outlasts Sinner; meets Alcaraz in semis

IMAGES from Day 9 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Tuesday.

Vinicius apologises after Brazil's early Copa America exit
Vinicius apologises after Brazil's early Copa America exit

Brazil had failed to impress at the Copa, drawing twice in the group stage while beating only Paraguay.

India, Russia set $100 bn annual trade target by 2030
India, Russia set $100 bn annual trade target by 2030

India and Russia on Tuesday set a target of $100 billion in annual trade volume by 2030 and vowed to develop a robust bilateral payment settlement mechanism using national currencies. The two sides also inked a total of nine agreements...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances