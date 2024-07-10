RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
108 kg of smuggled gold seized near Indo-China border
July 10, 2024  18:33
image
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized 108 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, near India-China border and arrested three people, an official of the border guarding force said.

Besides the huge quantity of smuggled gold, the seizure also included two mobile phones, a binocular, two knives and several Chinese food items like cakes and milk, the official said.

"This is the biggest haul of gold recovered by ITBP in its history. The seized material will be handed over to the customs department," he said.

The official said the troops of 21st battalion ITBP launched a long range patrolling on Tuesday afternoon in the Changthang sub-sector in eastern Ladakh, including Chizbule, Narbula, Zangle and Zakla to check infiltration of smugglers as the smuggling activities are heightened around the summer season.

The ITBP has also got inputs of smuggling in Sriraple, one kilometre from the Line of Actual Control, he said, adding that the patrolling party headed by deputy commandant Deepak Bhat noticed two people on mules and asked them to stop.

However, they tried to escape but were arrested after a chase, the official said, adding initially they claimed that they were working as medicinal plant dealers but the search of their belongings led to the recovery of the huge quantity of gold and other items.

The smugglers have been identified as Tsering Chamba (40) and Stanzin Dorgyal, both residents of Ladakh's Nyoma area.

One more person was arrested in connection with the recovery and all the three arrested persons are being interrogated jointly by ITBP and Police, the official said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kathua ambush: 24 held as search for terrorists continues
Kathua ambush: 24 held as search for terrorists continues

The search operation by the army and police is underway amid intermittent heavy rain in dense forests across four districts, besides Kathua. It was launched from three different areas -- Kathua, Udhampur and Bhaderwah, official said.

Kathua ambush: How troops forced terrorists to retreat
Kathua ambush: How troops forced terrorists to retreat

Taken by surprise when heavily armed men ambushed their convoy but quickly gathering themselves, jawans of the 22 Garhwal regiment fired more than 5,100 rounds to protect their injured colleagues and forced the terrorists to retreat into...

KKR face 'make or break' scenario after Gambhir exit
KKR face 'make or break' scenario after Gambhir exit

Kolkata Knight Riders and Team India are going through a transition as Gautam Gambhir steps away from the franchise to pursue national objectives.

50% medical prescriptions in India deviated from guidelines: Study
50% medical prescriptions in India deviated from guidelines: Study

Nearly one in every two medical prescriptions issued in India deviated from standard guidelines, with approximately a tenth showing 'unacceptable deviations', a study, conducted by a team of researchers including those at the All India...

In Pictures - Gill leads the way as India put up mammoth total
In Pictures - Gill leads the way as India put up mammoth total

Pics from the ongoing match between India and Zimbabwe

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances