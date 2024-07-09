RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman dead; 40 trees uprooted amid Mumbai rains
July 09, 2024  00:18
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged King Circle area, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Mumbai's island city received an average of 47.93mm of rainfall in the 10-hour period ending at 6pm on Monday, while the figure was 18.82 mm and 31.74 mm for eastern and western parts of the metropolis, respectively. 

"In the 24 hour period ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city recorded an average rain of 115.63 mm, Eastern Mumbai 168.68 mm and Western Mumbai 165.93 mm rainfall. The city reported 40 incidents of tree or branch fall, but there was no report of any death. Some vehicles suffered damage," a civic official said. 

"The city reported 12 incidents of short-circuit, which claimed the life of a 72 year old woman at Santacruz East. The lady sustained burn injuries in the fire triggered due to a short circuit in a room of Haji Siddhiki Chawl on Datta Mandir Road. Mumbai also witnessed 10 incidents of house or wall collapse since morning, but there was no report of any fatality in the incidents," he added. PTI
