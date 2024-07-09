What Modi will tell Putin today on Ukraine war





The war in Ukraine is also set to figure prominently at the talks. Top sources said the Indian side is likely to reaffirm its position that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to resolve the conflict as there can't be any solution on the battlefield.





Prime Minister Modi on Monday began a two-day high-profile visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin, in his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.





Last night, the Russian president hosted a private dinner for the Indian prime minister at the former's residence in Novo-Ogarevo on the outskirts of Moscow.





The focus of the prime minister's visit is to advance an economic agenda, especially in areas of energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers, the sources said.





Shortly after landing in Moscow, Modi said he is looking forward to deepening bilateral partnership in futuristic areas and that stronger ties between India and Russia will "greatly benefit our people". India seeks to play a "supportive role" for a peaceful and stable region, the prime minister said in his departure statement in what is seen as an apparent reference to the Ukraine conflict.





In the talks, Modi is expected to urge the Russian end recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure return to home of those still operating in the force.





It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and first in Modi's third term as the prime minister.





"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in his departure statement.





"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," he said. New Delhi has been stoutly defending its "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia and maintained the momentum in the ties notwithstanding the Ukraine conflict. India has not yet condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and consistently pitched for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The annual summits are held alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit.

Ways to further shore up India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers are expected to be the focus of summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Tuesday.