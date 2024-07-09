We call our relationship with Russia, dosti: PM





"The world is surprised to see the pace of development that the country has achieved in the last 10 years. When people from the world come to India, they say 'Bharat badal raha hai'. They are clearly able to see the transformation of India, the reconstruction of India. When India organises successful events like G20, the world speaks in one voice, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India doubles the number of its airports in just 10 years, the world says, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India electrifies more than 40,000 kilometres of railway lines in just 10 years, the world also realises the power of India, they say the country is changing.





"Today when India builds the world's tallest railway bridge, world's tallest statue, the world says, India is changing and how is India changing because India trusts the support of its 140 crore citizens, trusts the support of Indians spread across the world. Because 140 crore Indians now want to fulfil the dream of making India a developed country by taking a resolution. Today my Indian brothers and sisters who live in different parts of the world are proud of the achievements of your motherland.





"I just want to ask you, has the world's perspective towards you changed or not? Today 140 crore Indians believe in solving the problems that have been going on for decades.





"India is sending a great team to the Paris Olympics. You will see how the entire team and athletes will show their strength. This self-confidence of the youth is the real capital of India and this youth power shows the biggest potential to take India to new heights in the 21st century.





"During the elections, I used to say that the development that India has done in the last 10 years is just a trailer, in the coming 10 years, we are going to grow even faster. From semiconductors to electronic manufacturing, from green hydrogen to electric vehicles and world-class infrastructure, India's new pace will write a new chapter of world development. From global poverty to climate change, India will be at the forefront in challenging every situation.





"I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty.





"On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, we call it 'Dosti'... No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia but India-Russia friendship has always been in Plus, it has always been warm. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect."

Moscow, Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to Indian diaspora: