The illusion Of LAC Disengagement
July 09, 2024  11:17
image
"Disengagement from the LAC will remain a chimera because China has given enough indications that the PLA will not move back any more. China has even deployed drones to monitor and deny any patrolling by Indian troops even in the buffer zones which are all in Indian territory," explains Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

Read the column here. 
