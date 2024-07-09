RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Student from Andhra drowns in waterfall in US
July 09, 2024  13:34
The stunning Capitol building in the US
A student from Andhra Pradesh G Sai Surya Avinash accidentally slipped into a waterfall and died in the US recently. The Consulate General of India in New York said Avinash from Chitalya in East Godavari district, drowned on Saturday, July 7 at Barberville Falls in Albany, New York. 

 "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barberville Falls, Albany, NY," the Consulate said in a post on X on Tuesday. Extending condolences to the deceased student's family and friends, the Consulate noted that it is extending all the necessary assistance to repatriate Avinash's mortal remains to India. 

 Meanwhile, a relative from Avinash's hometown Chityala, said he went to the US 18 months ago and was on the verge of completing the MS course. "I am his (Avinash's) uncle and he went to the US 18 months ago. His MS course is getting over. He went to the waterfalls with his friends but accidentally fell into it," the relative told a vernacular news channel.

 Terming Avinash's death as an irreparable loss to their family, he said that Telugu Association of North America (TANA) received his body, which could reach Chityala by Friday. PTI
