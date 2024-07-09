RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soumya Swaminathan is principal advisor for TB elimination programme
July 09, 2024  20:52
image
Soumya Swaminathan has been appointed principal advisor for the Union health ministry's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme on a pro bono basis.

Swaminathan is a former chief scientist of the World Health Organization and earlier served as director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

As principal advisor for the programme, Swaminathan will provide technical advice on the overall strategy to achieve its goals, suggest policy directions and necessary course corrections for optimal outcome, and advise on research strategy, the health ministry said in a statement.               

She will also assist in the formation of expert groups with top talent globally. 

Additionally, she will support the ministry, state officials and development partners in assessing the programme's impact, it added. 
