RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Some turncoat MLAs met Jayant Patil: Sharad Pawar
July 09, 2024  21:37
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said some MLAs from the breakaway NCP faction led by his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar have met his party's senior leader Jayant Patil.

Pawar senior was replying to a question here about the possibility of MLAs from the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister, returning to NCP-SP.

"I have not met anyone who left our party and now wants to join back, but I learnt that some of them met Jayant Patil," he told reporters.

Jayant Patil heads the Maharashtra unit of the NCP-SP.

Talking about his party's electoral symbol which is 'man blowing turha (a trumpet-like traditional instrument)', Pawar said they faced many problems as some independent candidates were allotted `tutari' or trumpet as the symbol. 

"In Satara, we had problems during the Lok Sabha election over these symbols....Now, this issue is before the court, a hearing is scheduled for the next week," he added.

The NCP-SP had claimed earlier that in Satara, where its candidate lost to his Bharatiya Janata Party rival, the confusion between the two symbols cost the former a significant number of votes.

Talking about the coming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Pawar said the people thwarted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to take the country in the wrong direction during the Lok Sabha elections, and a similar mandate will be delivered in the state polls.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

VHP wants Muslim sellers banned from Hindu religious sites
VHP wants Muslim sellers banned from Hindu religious sites

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday claimed that Muslims are selling puja items at various Hindu pilgrimage sites by 'concealing' their identity and urged all state governments to take effective steps to prevent them from running...

3rd T20I: Vastrakar helps India bundle out South Africa for 84
3rd T20I: Vastrakar helps India bundle out South Africa for 84

As Shreyanka Patil dismissed Wolvaardt in the fourth over, the pair of Brits and Marizanne Kapp (10 off 8 balls) added 11 runs for the second wicket.

Kathua mountain road bears telltale signs of ambush
Kathua mountain road bears telltale signs of ambush

On Monday, five Army personnel were killed and five injured when heavily armed terrorists hurled a grenade and opened indiscriminate fire on two army vehicles around 3.30 pm on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota...

Govt may relax 45-day payment rule for MSMEs in Budget
Govt may relax 45-day payment rule for MSMEs in Budget

The government may relax the requirement of making payments to MSMEs within 45 days of buying goods and services to check large corporate from looking at other sourcing avenues, sources said. The announcement to this effect could be...

Gambhir appointed Team India's Head Coach
Gambhir appointed Team India's Head Coach

The 42-year-old Gambhir, a key member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian side, led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances