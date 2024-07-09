RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SIT probing Hathras stampede submits report to UP govt
July 09, 2024  09:53
image
A special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Hathras stampede has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official said on Tuesday. 

 The SIT was led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha. 

 "The SIT has submitted its report to the government," Director Information, Shishir said. He, however, did not reveal the contents of the report. A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also probing the Hathras stampede case. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kareena's Hot Mirror Selfie!
Kareena's Hot Mirror Selfie!

Kangana plants a tree... Disha promotes Kalki...Kriti makes memories at the British Grand Prix...

The Illusion Of Of LAC Disengagement
The Illusion Of Of LAC Disengagement

Disengagement from the LAC will remain a chimera because China has given enough indications that the PLA will not move back any more. China has even deployed drones to monitor and deny any patrolling by Indian troops even in the buffer...

How Swift Changed Maruti's Thinking
How Swift Changed Maruti's Thinking

Swift Dzire has clocked 2.5 million in sales, and you might, in a non-too-distant future, see headlines that the DZire has done 3 million as well, observes Suveen Sinha.

Is Your Car Insured For This Monsoon?
Is Your Car Insured For This Monsoon?

It is essential to have a comprehensive motor policy, and not just a third-party cover, as the latter does not protect your own vehicle.

'I Wanted To Beat People Up...'
'I Wanted To Beat People Up...'

'Suddenly the audience pool feels bigger, like everyone is watching everything now.' 'It's no longer limited in terms of boundaries, like a state or a language.' 'Whether it's a series, a movie or even a Korean film, the audience has...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances